NHRC issues notice to TN govt over hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo moto notice of media reports over several deaths after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu.

NHRC notice read: “The National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports that many people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu since 12th May, 2023 and several others area hospitalised.”

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to violation of right to life of the people. Apparently, the State government failed to prohibit sale and consumption of illicit/spurious liquor. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. It should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy.”

“According to the media reports, the illicit liquor sold as Arrack, is a cocktail of methanol, chemicals and water and consumed by the mostly fisherman from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu." the NHRC communique said.

The number of deaths rose to 19 on Tuesday. As of now, the death toll in Marakkanam, Villapuram district is 14, while in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, the toll stands at 5.