Death toll in spurious liquor tragedy touches 19 on day 3

As of now, the death toll in Marakkanam, Villapuram district is 14, while in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district, the toll stands at 5.

On Sunday, six persons from Marakkanam in Villupuram district and four persons near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district died. On Monday, six more persons died in the Villupuram district and another died in Chengalpattu, police said.

One incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of 50 people had consumed the hooch brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function and the other took place in Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district. Within a few hours, several of them had complained of uneasy feelings like vomiting, fainting and eye irritation

Since Marakkanam and Maduranthakam are only 50 kms apart, Tamil Nadu Police have been probing if there is any connection between the deaths in the two incidents and are probing if the victims had consumed similar drinks.

In Villupuram, Police arrested three persons V Muthu (35), A Arumugam (40), and A Ravi (42) of Marakkanam for allegedly supplying the hooch to residents of Ekkiyar Palayam. Earlier, V Amaran (27) was arrested on Sunday. In Chengelpet, police arrested Chandru (40) and Velu (38), who sold the Industrial spirit to the victims.

The deaths attracted censure from the locals, who demanded government action against those who sell spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the transfer of the investigation into the spurious liquor deaths to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).