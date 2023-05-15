"Spurious liquor deaths could have been prevented if...": EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated that the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts could have been prevented if the Tamil Nadu government had taken action on the sale of spurious liquor earlier.

Speaking at a press conference in Tiruchy about the deaths due to spurious liquor consumption, "It is sad that many people have died after consuming spurious liquor. Around 60 persons have been admitted to hospital after drinking spurious liquor. Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely deteriorating. I spoke in the State Assembly itself that spurious liquor has increased and if the government had taken action earlier, the deaths could have been prevented."

He added, "Tomorrow, I am going to visit the affected families to express my condolence. Stalin should resign as CM after taking responsibility for the spurious deaths. State Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister Senthilbalaji, should take moral responsibility and resign too."

"Cannabis sales still continue in the State. Drugs like Ganja could not be banned. The government has called for Operation Ganja 2.0 and 3.0 and all. 500 Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) retail outlets are open 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. The govt stated that they will close 500 Tasmac retail outlets, but had opened 100 outlets. The government has also stated that liquor can be served in sports stadiums and even in wedding halls. Tamil Nadu government should be held responsible for the spurious deaths," he further stated.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin left for Villupuram on Monday afternoon to express his condolences to the families of the deceased. DGP C Sylendra Babu also issued orders to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the State.

As per recent reports, 13 persons died consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on late Saturday and Sunday in north Tamil Nadu. One incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function and the other took place in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district.

The deaths attracted censure from the locals who demanded government action against those who sell spurious liquor.