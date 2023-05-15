Spurious liquor deaths: Stalin leaves to Villupuram to console families

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin left to Villupuram on Monday afternoon to express his condolences to the families of the deceased, who died after consuming spurious liquor in the district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier in the day, DGP C Sylendra Babu issued orders to conduct a special search operation to trace and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor in the State.

As per recent reports, 12 persons died consuming spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on late Saturday and Sunday in north Tamil Nadu.

One incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function and the other took place in Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district.

The deaths attracted censure from the locals who demanded government action against those who sell spurious liquor.

On Sunday, Villupuram Police arrested one person, V Amaran (27) for allegedly procuring the hooch for the victims, and seized the spurious liquor. Police have also detained Ammavasai (40) of Kariyanthangal who sold the liquor to the victims in Chengalpattu.

Earlier on Sunday, the CM announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalized in the two incidents. He announced a sum of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are being treated at the hospital