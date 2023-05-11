Cabinet reshuffle due to interest of administration, explains Stalin

CHENNAI: After a major reshuffle in his Cabinet, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the reshuffle is just because of the interest of administration.

Speaking at the MoU exchange event between the State government and Hyundai, the Chief Minister said that it was Thangam Thennarasu who brought in the huge industrial investments to the state and exuding hope, he said that the newly inducted Industries minister TRB Rajaa also will work on bringing in more investments to the state to reach the goal of $1 trillion economy.

The support we (TN Government) extend to the industrial sector will have a long way to continue, said Stalin adding that, through the investment of Hyundai, 15,000 persons will avail the job opportunities directly and 2.5 lakh people will avail it indirectly.

Echoing Stalin, the Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa said that Hyundai is our (TN Govt) long term friend and Tamil Nadu is a fantastic place for any other company and let's work together to make our state happy and safe.

Milestone for Tamil Nadu

Welcoming Hyundai's investment, Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said that Tamil Nadu is the best place for the Electric Vehicle market and its a milestone for Tamil Nadu in the industrial sector.

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Krishnan were also present at the occasion.