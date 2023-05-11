TRB Rajaa sworn-in as minister; Stalin, MLAs participate

CHENNAI: The newly-inducted member to the State Cabinet, TRB Rajaa, sworn-in as minister on Thursday.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of secrecy to Rajaa at the swearing in ceremony held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers, MLAs participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

“He has to bring laurels to the image of the government. He has to grow leaps and bounds,” said DMK Parliamentary party leader cum party treasurer T R Baalu after his son’s swearing in ceremony.

Following the swearing in ceremony which lasted for more than 10 minutes, the Governor had a photo of with the chief minister and council of ministers.