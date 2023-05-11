TRB Rajaa sworn-in as minister; Stalin, MLAs participate
CHENNAI: The newly-inducted member to the State Cabinet, TRB Rajaa, sworn-in as minister on Thursday.
Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of secrecy to Rajaa at the swearing in ceremony held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers, MLAs participated in the swearing-in ceremony.
“He has to bring laurels to the image of the government. He has to grow leaps and bounds,” said DMK Parliamentary party leader cum party treasurer T R Baalu after his son’s swearing in ceremony.
Following the swearing in ceremony which lasted for more than 10 minutes, the Governor had a photo of with the chief minister and council of ministers.
On Tuesday, Governor RN Ravi approved the recommendation of Stalin to induct him into the council of ministers and drop incumbent Dairy Minister SM Nasar.
A notification released by the Raj Bhavan through the information department confirmed the minor reshuffle and said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to induct TRB Rajaa, Mannargudi MLA, in the council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android