TamilNadu

Portfolios of 5 TN mins changed; PTR gets tech, Thennarasu gets finance

Thangam Thennarasu has been made Finance Minister and Tamil development dept has been given as additional charge to State Information Minister M P Saminathan.
Screengrab
Screengrab Thanthi TV
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: It’s official. Portfolios of five ministers have been changed in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

According to a press release, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan has been divested of finance portfolio and made information tech minister of the State.

Thangam Thennarasu has been made Finance Minister and Tamil development dept has been given as additional charge to State Information Minister M P Saminathan.

Mano Thangaraj has been allocated Dairy Development ministry and newly-inducted minister TRB Rajaa will replace Thennarasu as the new industries minister.

“I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology – globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future,” PTR posted on his official twitter handle moments after the portfolio change was announced.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK
Stalin
Thangam Thennarasu
Palanivel Thiaga rajan
Minister Thangam Thennarasu
portfolio
portfolios
TRB Rajaa
Mano Thangaraj
M P Saminathan
Portfolio change

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in