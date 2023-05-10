Guv meets TN Class 12 topper Nandhini

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi met S Nandhini, who scored 600 out of 600 in the State Higher Secondary Board exams, along with other students at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
During his interaction, students have informed the Governor about their ambitious career including wishing for several courses.
Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor had instructed clearly that the students should choose the right institutions, which provide valid degrees and other programs. The governor also informed the students to have freedom to seek any help from Raj Bhavan.
