Scoring 600 out of 600, Dindugal girl scripts history in Class 12 boards

CHENNAI: Nandini, a student from Dindigul district, scored 600 out of 600 marks in the Class 12 board examination and created a historic record.

She scored 100 out of 100 in all subjects including Tamil, English, Economics, Business, Accountancy, and Computer. It is noteworthy that Nandini chose to study Commerce at Annamalaiyar Girls Higher Secondary School in Dindigul.

Today, Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination results were declared today by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library Complex, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

In Tamil Nadu, the total percentage of students passed reached 94.03% and in it 91.45% are male and 96.38% are female.

According to the School Education department, Virudhunagar has topped the districts with the highest number of passes.