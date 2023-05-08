Class 12 supplementary exams from June 19: School Edu Dept

CHENNAI: The Department of School Education has announced that the Class 12 supplementary examination in Tamil Nadu will begin on June 19 for those who have not cleared the board exams.

Also, it has been announced that 47,934 candidates have not passed the Class 12 and they can apply and write the supplementary examination.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination results were declared today by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library Complex, Kotturpuram, Chennai.

In Tamil Nadu, the total percentage of students passed reached 94.03% and in it 91.45% are male and 96.38% are female.

Virudhunagar has topped the districts with the highest number of passes. Also, 326 Government Higher Secondary Schools in Tamil Nadu have 100% pass rate.