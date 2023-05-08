Class 12 board exam results out: Details here

CHENNAI: The results of the Class 12 State Board Examination in Tamil Nadu was officially released by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at 10 am today.

The results of the examination are arranged to be viewed immediately on the websites of the Department of Education.

Students can view the results of the examination at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

The results will also be sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.