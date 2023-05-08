TN Class 12 board exam results to be announced today: Details here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Plus 2 board examination results will be declared today by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at Anna Centenary Library Complex, Kotturpuram, Chennai today at 9.30 am.

Earlier, it was announced that the exam result will be published on May 5th. Considering the NEET exam, it was later announced that the exam result will be published on May 8th (today).

How to check results:

* Students can check the results at www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.gov.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in, www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

* Students can also check their exam at the schools they have attended, the National Information Centers operating in the district Collector office premises and all central and branch libraries.

* Apart from this, the examination results for school students and individual candidates will also be sent to their registered cell phone number through text message.

Other details:

* The Department of School Education has also announced that students who have appeared for Class 12 examination can call the helpline number 14417 to clear their doubts about admission to higher education.

* Questions asked by the students will be answered from 8 am to 8 pm

* The helpline has been introduced to help students who have appeared for the Class 12 exam, and their doubts regarding how to choose courses, cut off mark confusion etc.

The examinations were held from March 13 to April 3 at 3,324 examination centers across the State. As many as 8,36,593 school students, 23,747 individual candidates, 5,206 persons with disabilities, 6 persons of third gender and 90 inmates had registered to write this examination, totalling to 8.65 lakh.

Out of them, 8.17 lakh students appeared for the exams and around 48,000+ students were absent.