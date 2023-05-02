TN Cabinet meeting chaired by Stalin commences

The meeting is expected to discuss the implementation of the announcements made in the just concluded Budget session of the State Assembly. The Cabinet would also discuss the foreign tour of the top brass in the government.

Reliable government sources disclosed that a high-level delegation, which could also comprise the Chief Minister, might visit the United Kingdom sometime next month, understandably, to woo investors for the Global Investor's Meet. The government has proposed to hold the next edition of the two-day GIM from January 10, 2024.

Various aspects, including the State's political situation and public issues, are likely to be discussed. At the same time, there are reports that the government has decided to give ministerial berths to some so that they can work accordingly as the Lok Sabha elections are due next year.

Earlier on April 31, reports stated that Stalin is aiming for an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in the State. Sources in the ruling DMK had told IANS that the CM was not happy with some ministers whose performance was below par. The shuffle is likely to take place after today's Cabinet meeting.

Stalin, according to DMK sources, was worried that if the party ministers don't put in their best performance, there would be resentment in the public.

(Inputs from Bureau and IANS)