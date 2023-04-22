Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting to be held on May 2

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet meeting is set to be held on May 2 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M K Stalin at 5 pm at the Secretariat in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In the Cabinet meeting, the implementation of the schemes announced in the State Budget session would be discussed.

It has been reported that Ministers of the State are going abroad to attract investments through the Global Investors Meet. The Cabinet meeting is also likely to discuss the foreign travel of Ministers and officials.

It is to be noted that it was earlier announced in the State Budget that the Global Investors Meet will be held in Chennai on January 10 and 11, 2024.