Stalin likely to reshuffle TN cabinet next month?

CHENNAI: According to a Daily Thanthi report, the portfolios in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet are to be reshuffled. It has been reported that Chief Minister MK Stalin has decided to change the portfolios of ministers and department secretaries after the Budget meeting.

Sources hint that decisions have been to make changes in terms of functions and more freshmen will be given opportunities. It has also been reported that ministers and secretaries are to be changed for administrative convenience.

The portfolios in the cabinet have already been reshuffled twice since the DMK government came to power. There are reports that after the Cabinet meeting on May 2, the announcement will be made.