Tasmac launches 1st automatic liquor vending machine in TN

A picture of the automatic liquor vending machine in Koyambedu, Chennai
CHENNAI: Tasmac (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) on Friday launched an automatic liquor vending machine at a commercial complex in Koyambedu, Chennai.

Reports claimed that the machine will work just like a ATM, and will dispense liquor.

The machine will allow the public to choose the required type of liquor through a touch screen and pay money with a credit card or debit card, as per the report.

On April 22, the State government stated that survey work has commenced for the closure of 500 Tasmac retail outlets in the State, which Minister V Senthilbalaji had announced earlier.

On April 24, taking a U-turn after announcing that liquor could also be served in marriage halls, the ruling government withdrew its decision and said that liquor would be served only in convention centers and commercial complexes besides sports stadiums.

