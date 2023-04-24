TN govt backtracks on serving liquor at marriage halls

CHENNAI: Taking a U-turn after announcing that liquor could also be served in marriage halls, the DMK government has withdrawn its decision and it would be done only in convention centers and commercial complexes besides sports stadiums.

The Tamil Nadu government has, in a GO issued last month, said that a special license can be obtained for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions.

However, in a release from the State government on Monday late evening, pointed out "as it was implemented in various states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi, it was introduced in Tamil Nadu and also issued orders to serve liquor in convention centers and other spots including marriage halls".