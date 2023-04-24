TamilNadu

TN govt backtracks on serving liquor at marriage halls

"Accordingly, amendments were made in the government gazette,” the statement added.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Taking a U-turn after announcing that liquor could also be served in marriage halls, the DMK government has withdrawn its decision and it would be done only in convention centers and commercial complexes besides sports stadiums.

The Tamil Nadu government has, in a GO issued last month, said that a special license can be obtained for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions.

However, in a release from the State government on Monday late evening, pointed out "as it was implemented in various states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi, it was introduced in Tamil Nadu and also issued orders to serve liquor in convention centers and other spots including marriage halls".

TN will never allow serving liquor in marriage halls: Senthilbalaji

The statement said following the feedback from the various stakeholders, it has been deicided that the liquor would be served only in commercial complexes, convention centres, which holds national and international conferences.

The order said similarly, the liquor could be served if it was conducted by the national sports event, which would be held in sports stadiums and for which a temporary licence would be given.

PIL in HC against special licence to serve liquor at wedding halls

