'Survey to close over 500 Tasmac shops begins in Tamil Nadu'

This comes days after Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji announced during the Assembly debate that steps will be taken to close 500 Tasmac shops
CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday said that a survey work has commenced for the closure of 500 Tasmac shops in Tamil Nadu, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

It has been reported that Tasmac shops near places of worship, schools, colleges and other low-income ones will be identified and action will be taken to close them.

