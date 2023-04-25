'Survey to close over 500 Tasmac shops begins in Tamil Nadu'

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday said that a survey work has commenced for the closure of 500 Tasmac shops in Tamil Nadu, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

This comes days after Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji announced during the Assembly debate that steps will be taken to close 500 Tasmac shops.

It has been reported that Tasmac shops near places of worship, schools, colleges and other low-income ones will be identified and action will be taken to close them.