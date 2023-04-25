Vengaivayal case: DNA samples of 11 people to be collected today

CHENNAI: After a special court in Pudukottai ordered DNA tests on 11 persons, blood samples are to collected from 11 people including the policemen at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct a test and submit a report.

It has been reported that it will take about 3 months to get the results of the genetic test in Chennai.

The shocking incident of human excreta found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to the people of Dalit colony in the panchayat made headlines across nation.