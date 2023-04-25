TamilNadu

Vengaivayal case: DNA samples of 11 people to be collected today

The order also said that the assistant professor of Pudukkottai Government Medical College should conduct a test and submit a report.
The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, in which human faeces was found floating, in December 2022.
CHENNAI: After a special court in Pudukottai ordered DNA tests on 11 persons, blood samples are to collected from 11 people including the policemen at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

It has been reported that it will take about 3 months to get the results of the genetic test in Chennai.

The shocking incident of human excreta found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to the people of Dalit colony in the panchayat made headlines across nation.

Vengaivayal incident: 'Feaces allegedly to be of woman & 2 men'

The incident came to light in the third week of December last year after the government doctors advised the residents of the colony to check water contamination as many of them fell sick.

The case was initially probed by the Pudukottai district police and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on January 14 this year by the Director-General of Police.

The human feaces found in an overhead water tank used for drinking by residents of Scheduled Caste families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December last year, is allegedly found to be from a woman and two men.

