Trade Unions Committee demands Factories Amendment Bill withdrawal

CHENNAI: Representatives of the joint committee of trade unions, including the ruling party's Labour Progressive Front, and CITU, strongly registered their protested against the Tamil Nadu government for passing the Factories (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill 2023 to introduce flexible working and increase the working hours to 12 hours a day. They spoke in a single voice against the amendment in the Factories Act and demanded the government to withdraw it immediately.

The Bill was passed on April 21 in the Assembly amidst strong opposition from the alliance party leaders, who demanded the government to forward the Bill to the Select Committee.