12-hr work in factories: Bill passed in TN Assembly amid oppn

CHENNAI: An Amendment Bill was passed in the State Assembly today to bring about reforms in the working hours of workers in factories. With this, the working hours would be increased to 12, and provision has also been made in this Act to provide appropriate wages.

While presenting the Bill, Minister for Labour Welfare C V Ganesan stated that there is no change in the clauses of 8-hour work, weekly holiday, and additional wages. He said that the Bill was brought for industrial flexibility.

The Minister added that the State government is not against any factory as the law has not been brought to all companies and factories, and will be implemented only at places where workers want.

MDMK, CPI, PMK, and BJP opposed the Bill with Congress staging a walkout.

While CPM MLA Nagai Mali stated that the Bill dilutes the clauses of 8 hours work,MLA T Sadhan Thirumalaikumar said that the workers will be affected by the Bill.

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran asked for a re-examination of the Bill and VCK MLA Sinthanai Selvan requested that this working hours reform bill should be sent to the Committee for study.

It is to be noted that the Bill was passed in the State Assembly today amid strong opposition from DMK alliance parties.