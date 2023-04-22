TN Ministers to discuss amendments to Factories Act with trade unions

CHENNAI: The State government, which is facing criticism from all political parties, including allies, has announced a discussion with major trade unions in the State regarding the Bill passed by the State Assembly on Friday for amending the Factories Act, 1948.

In an announcement made on Saturday, the State government announced that since trade unions were expressing some views regarding the Bill, a discussion would be held with major trade unions in Tamil Nadu in the presence of state PWD, MSME and labour ministers at 3pm at the Secretariat on Monday, April 24.

State Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and top officials of the labour department would also be present in the discussion, which has been called for amid strong resistance from the allies of the ruling DMK more than the opposition.

The amendment Bill, which was passed after DMK's allies walked out of the House, provides for increasing the working hours of volunteering workers up to 12 hours per day and not exceeding 48 hours per week in the State.

CPIM, CPI and VCK walked out of the House in protest of the passage of the Bill, while the other allies, except the lone KMDK MLA E R Eswaran, registered their opposition to it.

Refusing to heed the argument of the government that the amendment would bring attract investments and offer flexible working works that enabled enrolment of women in the industrial workforce, the state unit of CPIM already branded the amendment as a 'blemish' in the political history of chief minister M K Stalin led DMK.

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK also registered its opposition to the Bill. Allies of the DMK are hopeful that the Chief Minister would refer the Bill to the Assembly select committee or not send it for the assent of the Governor.

Meanwhile, AIADMK legal wing functionary R M Babu Murugavel said that his party is yet to decide whether to partipate or not in the meeting. "It will be decided soon by the party leadership,” he added.

Former AIADMK minister R B Udhayakumar said that it has to be decided by party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Till now no information on the party's stance to participate or oppose the meeting,” he added.

Senior BJP leader R Srinivasan said his party has not decided about the participation in the upcoming meet. Our state BJP state president K Annamalai will decide on the next course of action, he said.