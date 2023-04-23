OPS demands rollback of TN govt's Bill enabling 12-hour work norm

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and deposed AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to immediately withdraw the amendment, which provides flexible working hours to employees, including increasing the working time to 12 hours.

The ousted AIADMK leader released a two-page statement and began with Marxist leader Karl Marx's slogan "Workers of the world, Unite!". The statement began by stating the history behind the struggles that went into bringing the eight-hour work schedule. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the May Day struggle was the pivot of rights such as workers' provident fund, equal pay for equal work, minimum wage, and trade unions."

"Every year, May 1st is celebrated as Labour Day and declared a national holiday because it is to protect their hard-earned rights, and many of their demands are to be won. If the world continues to revolve today, it is because of the modern changes taking place and because of the drops of the sweat of workers."

"The eight-hour work day, a basic right enjoyed by toiling labourers, has been eroded by a Bill introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly yesterday. Allowing change in working hours, rest, breaks, overtime, etc. in factories is like harassing the workers. By this, the rights of the workers are being taken away. Most factory workers commute long distances. Due to the current traffic congestion, the travel time to reach the factories is four hours. How can workers take rest during the remaining eight hours? The ruling DMK has passed the Bill on the basis of "investment" without considering how the workers' families can be taken care of."