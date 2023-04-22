AIADMK Gen Secy EPS to call on Amit Shah on Apr 26

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on April 26, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
AIADMK party has been engaged in a heated conflict over the issue of alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, which has caused an uproar. On April 16, EPS said the party's ideology would never change and it would not compromise for an electoral alliance. Earlier, he also said that only the BJP’s national leadership will decide on the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not those at the helm of the State.
While, senior AIADMK leader and party's organising secretary D Jayakumar stated that the leadership of the party, which heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State, would decide on the seat allocation to its alliance parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, EPS on Wednesday announced that the party will contest the Karnataka Assembly polls and the party also announced D Anbarasan as its candidate from the Pulikeshi Nagar constituency, where BJP leader Murali will also be contesting from the said constituency.
