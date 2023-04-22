Withdraw Bill or face struggle, warn farmers

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, after a prolonged fight, the state could witness the eight-hour working schedule, which was also the rights of the working-class people.

“The rule that was won after a long struggle cannot be redesigned by the state government as there were sweat and bloodshed behind the passing of restricting working schedule to eight hours. We suspect the state government has decided to amend the regulation to please the corporate firms and the day the amendment was passed can be considered as a black day,” Pandian said.