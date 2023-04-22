Withdraw Bill or face struggle, warn farmers
TIRUCHY: Terming the day of passing Factories Act Amendment Bill in the Assembly as a black day, PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Saturday said that the government should immediately withdraw the amendment, otherwise, the state would witness another freedom struggle.
Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, after a prolonged fight, the state could witness the eight-hour working schedule, which was also the rights of the working-class people.
“The rule that was won after a long struggle cannot be redesigned by the state government as there were sweat and bloodshed behind the passing of restricting working schedule to eight hours. We suspect the state government has decided to amend the regulation to please the corporate firms and the day the amendment was passed can be considered as a black day,” Pandian said.
While the corporate firms and online trading companies squeeze the youth with heavy work pressure, the amendment would only help them to further harass the youngsters and so the state government should immediately withdraw the amendment otherwise, the farmers would lead another freedom struggle in the state, he warned.
“Through the enactment, the state government has shown its real face to the people and they will teach a fitting lesson when time comes,” added Pandian.
