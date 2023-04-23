Man electrocuted by illegal electric fence in Tiruvallur
CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man was electrocuted in Tiruvallur district after he allegedly came in contact with an illegal electric fence put up to keep away animals.
Police said that the deceased’s sister-in-law, who attempted to rescue him by pulling him, was thrown to the ground and suffered electric shocks. She escaped with injuries.
The deceased, identified as Dhanasekar of Valasai Vettikadu village in Tiruvallur district, was working as a welder. On Saturday night, he was walking by a farm near his house and came in contact with an electric fence.
Since Dhanasekar did not return home for a long time, his family members went looking for him. When his wife Nithya and her sister, Amala spotted the man lying unconscious, they rushed towards him and when Amala tried to pull him, she too suffered burn injuries, police said.
Manavala Nagar police station personnel reached the scene and moved Dhanasekar to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was then moved to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police investigations revealed that the electric fence was installed illegally and the owner of the field has been booked under section 39 of The Electricity (Supply) Act. Further investigations are on.
