TamilNadu

Respite from heat: 15 TN dists likely to get heavy rains tomorrow

The summer has already intensified in Tamil Nadu and interior districts recorded temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the last few days.
A visual from Chennai
A visual from ChennaiFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With heat conditions going intolerable each day, weather forecast predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Accordingly, 15 districts in the State will witness heavy rains with thunderstorms.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a statement, "The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rain on April 23."

"Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 24-25," the statement added.

The summer has already intensified in Tamil Nadu and interior districts recorded temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the last few days.

Earlier, a Chennai-based weather blogger stated that the spiking heat is likely to be experienced across most parts of Tamil Nadu. Suburbs of Chennai may see a maximum temperature of around 40 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius.

“Many areas in the city might record around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius for the next two days. The gradual return of summer rains with thunderstorms may bring some respite from heat over South India,” added the blogger.

(With Inputs from Bureau)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Weather
RMC
chennai rain
Heavy Rains
Summer
summer heat
Regional Meteorological Centre
TN rains
TN rain
TN weather
Weather forecast
TN Rain updates
Chennai Rain updates
TN weather today
Summer 2023
weather news
heat conditions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in