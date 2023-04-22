Respite from heat: 15 TN dists likely to get heavy rains tomorrow

CHENNAI: With heat conditions going intolerable each day, weather forecast predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Accordingly, 15 districts in the State will witness heavy rains with thunderstorms.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a statement, "The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rain on April 23."

"Light to moderate rain with thundershowers are to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 24-25," the statement added.

The summer has already intensified in Tamil Nadu and interior districts recorded temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the last few days.

Earlier, a Chennai-based weather blogger stated that the spiking heat is likely to be experienced across most parts of Tamil Nadu. Suburbs of Chennai may see a maximum temperature of around 40 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius.

“Many areas in the city might record around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius for the next two days. The gradual return of summer rains with thunderstorms may bring some respite from heat over South India,” added the blogger.