Light to moderate rain in parts of TN for next few days

CHENNAI: According to Regional Meteorological Centre, due to the lower layers of the tropical cyclone, the easterly and westerly winds will meet over South India, thus bringing rain to parts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

Due to this, there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and rain at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu on the following dates:

April 21: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu

April 22: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu.

April 23 and 24: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

April 25: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu.

On April 21 and April 22, the maximum temperature may be 2–4 degrees Celsius above normal at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In Chennai and suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 38–39 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

The sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers in a few places over the city.