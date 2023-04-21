Mercury level likely to surge in north coastal districts of TN

CHENNAI: The summer heat has already intensified in Tamil Nadu and interior districts recorded temperature over 100 degree Fahrenheit in the last few days.

The maximum temperature is likely to surge in the State especially in the north coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore for the next two days due to changes in wind patterns.

“As the wind pattern changes over the sea, the sea breeze towards the north coastal districts would reduce than usual. So, the impact would be more, and mercury level is expected to increase at least by two–three degree Celsius in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Ariyalur. The maximum temperature would be around 40 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In the past few days, interior districts, including Erode, Karur, Salem, Madurai and Tiruchy recorded around 38 degree Celsius – 41 degree Celsius. However, the State is likely to experience summer rains from next week, and the temperature would reduce to normal in a few districts.

“The Western Ghats districts – The Nilgiris, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar, and interior districts are expected to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity,” said the weather official.

A city-based weather blogger stated that the spiking heat is likely to experience across most parts of Tamil Nadu. Suburbs of Chennai may see a maximum temperature of around 40 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius. “Many areas in the city might record around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius for the next two days. The gradual return of summer rains with thunderstorms may bring some respite from heat over South India,” added the blogger.