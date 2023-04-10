Mentally disturbed youth electrocuted as he touches overhead power line

ARAKKONAM: Arakkonam railway police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances under which a mentally unsound youth was electrocuted when he clambered to the roof of the of the EMU (Electric multiple unit) and touched the overhead HT power line at Arakkonam railway station on Sunday evening.

According to sources, the youth, Abilash (27) was roaming around platform 7 where an EMU was at the platform. Suddenly, he climbed to the top of the carriage and touched the overhead power line resulting in him being electrocuted and thrown to the ground. Enquiries revealed that Abilash, son of Venketesan of Perambur was mentally unsound after he lost both parents. RPF personnel rushed him to the Arakkonam government hospital and was later referred to the Kilpauk mental hospital for further treatment.