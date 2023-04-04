Form spl queue for diffabled in temples: HC

The VVIPs or VIPs, who are allowed to have darshan without any restrictions on time, were causing inconvenience to the general public. Therefore, the HR&CE authorities should fix a separate time slot for darshan for notified VVIPS and VIPs. It is important to provide priority darshan to senior citizens, physically challenged persons, pregnant women, mothers with infants, and in medical cases such as kidney transplantation, open heart surgery, dialysis, liver transplantation, brain surgery, cancer, and spine surgery, who require more care.