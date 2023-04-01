Govt's aim is to collect less than 40% of maintenance charge: Velu on toll hike

He added, "Several letters have been written to the Central government regarding the increase in customs duty. The government's aim is to collect less than 40 per cent of the maintenance charge. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the process of collecting tolls will come as per the distance travelled by public."

Earlier, according to the Highway Dept sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. NHAI sources also said that the hike would be nominal varying from five to 10 per cent in the toll plazas across the State. The increase in fare would range from Rs 5 to Rs 55.