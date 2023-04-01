Govt's aim is to collect less than 40% of maintenance charge: Velu on toll hike

CHENNAI: An attention-grabbing resolution was brought in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Saturday regarding the increase in fees at toll gates in State from April 1 (today), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Responding to this decision, State Highways Minister EV Velusaid, "The toll fee has been increased in 36 toll booths in State today and in 22 toll booths in September. The Central government says that the toll fee has been increased as per the rules. We know that 5 toll booths are out of date and have been requested to be closed."
He added, "Several letters have been written to the Central government regarding the increase in customs duty. The government's aim is to collect less than 40 per cent of the maintenance charge. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the process of collecting tolls will come as per the distance travelled by public."
Earlier, according to the Highway Dept sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. NHAI sources also said that the hike would be nominal varying from five to 10 per cent in the toll plazas across the State. The increase in fare would range from Rs 5 to Rs 55.
As far as Chennai is concerned, the tolls are going up at Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Sengundram, Pattarai, Perumbudur, and other toll booths in the suburbs. This will incur extra cost when travelling by car from Chennai to places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madurai, and Coimbatore. The fare hike came into effect from 12 am today.
