Toll hike in 29 plazas across TN effective from today

CHENNAI: Vehicle user fees at toll plazas on the National Highways has been increased at 29 toll gates in State from April 1 (today), amid demands of doing away with the toll plazas.

According to the Highway sources, the fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement.

The toll fee was hiked based on the wholesale price index as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The State has 50 toll plazas set up by NHAI, and among them, the user fee is revised in 29 toll gates every year on April 1.

NHAI sources said that the hike would be nominal varying from five to 10 per cent in the toll plazas across the State.

The increase in fare would range from Rs 5 to Rs 55. As far as Chennai is concerned, the tolls are going up at Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Sengundram, Pattarai, Perumbudur, and other toll booths in the suburbs.

This will incur extra cost when travelling by car from Chennai to places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madurai, and Coimbatore. The fare hike came into effect from 12 am today.