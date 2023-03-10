Toll rates may go up in Tamil Nadu as NHAI plans 10% hike

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to increase the road toll rates from 5 to 10 per cent across the country from April 1, according to a Maalai Malar report.

The fare hike is said to be effective at 29 out of 55 toll booths in Tamil Nadu with a car set to pay 5-15 extra at each, according to the report.

As far as chennai toll chargesis concerned, the toll rates to be increased at Paranur, Vanagaram, Surapattu, Sengundram, Pattarai Perumbudur and other toll booths in the suburbs. This hike is reported to incur an extra cost when public travel from Chennai to places like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madurai, and Coimbatore by car, and led to a rise in the price of truck rentals and essential commodities.

Condeming this hike, Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners' Association president S Yuvaraj said, "The State government has passed a resolution in the Assembly and sent it to the Central government to close 32 outdated toll booths in Tamil Nadu. However, no action has been taken so far."

He added, "Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced in the Parliament on November last year that toll fees will be cut to 40%, toll booths at a distance of 60 km and toll booths in urban areas will be removed. But, no action has been taken on this either. Currently, all toll booths are functioning as 'toll collection centers' and no work like road maintenance is being carried out. The hike in toll fees will not only affect traders and vechile owners but also will affect the public. Therefore, if the toll fee is increased, we will protest on April 1 at the Maduravoyal toll plaza."

However, NHAI officials have stated that no information has been received from their headquaters regarding the increase in fares, while the notification regarding the annual fare hikes will be issued soon.