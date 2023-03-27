1 cr women heads to benefit from Rs 1,000 dole in TN: Stalin

CHENNAI: Around one crore women family heads will benefit from Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly. The amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts.

The Tamil Nadu government will implement DMK's poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month assistance to the women heads of eligible households from this September onwards, and a sum of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the state budget for FY24.

Addressing the session, Stalin said: "This government has been implementing many noble schemes which are not mentioned in the manifesto. The government announced the Women's Empowerment Scheme which is the biggest project of the year. The guidelines for Women's Empowerment will be out soon," he said.

Adding that recognition will lead to social rights for women, he said: "Rs 1,000 will be paid into the bank account of the women heads. The scheme will be extended to fisherwomen and roadside shopkeepers, women working in construction, small shops, small business enterprises for low wages."

The scheme will also be provided to women working in more than one household in a day.

He concluded by saying that women who provide invaluable labour in various forms will benefit from this scheme.