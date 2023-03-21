Mixed reactions to Tamil Nadu Budget 2023
CHENNAI: The State budget evoked a mixed reaction with the opposition parties strongly criticising it while the DMK allies welcomed it.
In a statement, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam hit out at the DMK government and its budget saying that it was the “epitome of betrayal.” He said that there was no announcement regarding waiver of educational loans, one kg of additional rice and dhal to ration cardholders, subsidy for LPG cylinder and enhancement of old age pension scheme.
BJP state president K Annamalai joined the leaders of alliance parties in criticising the budget. In a statement, he sarcastically said that he was happy that the DMK remembered its poll promise of Rs 1,000 financial assistance to women family heads two years after it came to power. He demanded the state should disburse arrears of Rs 28,000 in addition to the first instalment of Rs 1,000 when it launches the scheme on September 15. It should also extend the scheme to all the women folk of 2.2 crore instead of camouflaging it that the scheme would cover only eligible candidates.
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran called the budget as propaganda material and its dearth of people welfare schemes and it would not bring hope to the people of the state to improve their livelihood.
MNM, Left parties welcome budget
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan said that the first Indian party to advance the dream of paying homemakers. “I am happy that this revolutionary project has become the right of housewives in Tamil Nadu. I appreciate the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for this historic announcement. Tamil Nadu is showing a way to other states in India in appreciating housewives,” he tweeted.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan welcomed the state budget and assistance to women heads of households, bringing schools run by the Adi Dravidar Department and others under the school education department administration. In a statement, he said that the Finance Minister should consider the expectation of the people burdened with the hike in the property tax, electricity charges, milk, LPG and fuel costs.
CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan sought fulfilment of the poll promise to increase MGNREGA working days to 150 days and implement of old pension scheme for government employees. He demanded the government revive the marriage assistance scheme.
