Mixed reactions to Tamil Nadu Budget 2023

BJP state president K Annamalai joined the leaders of alliance parties in criticising the budget. In a statement, he sarcastically said that he was happy that the DMK remembered its poll promise of Rs 1,000 financial assistance to women family heads two years after it came to power. He demanded the state should disburse arrears of Rs 28,000 in addition to the first instalment of Rs 1,000 when it launches the scheme on September 15. It should also extend the scheme to all the women folk of 2.2 crore instead of camouflaging it that the scheme would cover only eligible candidates.