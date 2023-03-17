Trichy Siva, KN Nehru bury the hatchet, put party's interest first

CHENNAI: Days after DMK MP Trichy Siva's house was attacked in an apparent fallout of local politics involving district strongman and state minister K N Nehru, the two leaders on Friday patched up after a face-to-face interaction and decided to put the party's interest before anything else.

Both leaders, who addressed reporters here after their meeting, insisted they would ''let bygones be bygones'' and said they would undertake future activities keeping the party's growth in mind. Nehru, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister, said certain ''unwanted'' incidents had occured, referring to the attack allegedly perpetrated by some of his supporters on Siva's residence.