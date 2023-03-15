TamilNadu

Attack on Tiruchy Siva's car and residence; reason unknown

This attack could possibly be a result of infighting between Nehru and Siva factions.
CHENNAI: Some unidentified men attacked MP Tiruchy Siva's car and bike parked in his residence early on Wednesday morning.

A few people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

According to some sources, this attack could possibly be a result of infighting between Nehru and Siva factions.

Some alleged that this attack was a retaliation by minister KN Nehru supporters as Siva's supporters voiced opposition on their leader's name not getting engraved in the inauguration plaque of a playground inaugurated by KN Nehru, recently, in the vicinity of Siva's residence.

