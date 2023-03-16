Depressed over attack at my house, opens up Tiruchy Siva

CHENNAI: Meeting the scribes after an attack at his residence, MP Tiruchy Siva expressed dismay over the incident.

He said he maintained silence all these days as he had placed "party over the individuals".

When asked further questions, Siva said he was in a mental distress and can't speak anything more and promised he will answer all these questions later.

Some unidentified men (suspected to be minister KN Nehru's supporters) attacked MP Tiruchy Siva's car and bike parked in his residence early on Wednesday morning.

Some of Siva and Nehru's supporters were detained by the police and cases were filed against them.

Following this development, DMK suspended few functionaries from the party. Though the high command didn’t state the actual reason for the disciplinary action, party sources confirmed that the action was directly related to the clash between the two party seniors’ supporters.

Differences surfaced between the Tiruchy bigwigs over prominence and the lack of it in major development projects in the southern city.