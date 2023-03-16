TamilNadu

Don't erect banners or cutouts: RS Bharathi to cadre

His statement bars banners except one or two proximate to any event preceded by the DMK leaders.
DMK's Organising Secretary RS Bharathi
Online Desk

CHENNAI: DMK's Organising Secretary RS Bharathi placed a restraining order on erecting banners and cutouts for events DMK leaders take part.

The statement reiterated Stalin's September 19, 2019 order calling for doing away with banner culture following deaths of motorists and passersby in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Bharathi said he has given out the statement as a reminder to weed out the banner culture that has once again cropped up in the party events.

The statement, however, has permitted setting up "one or two banners or cut-outs" in a way of informing about an event nearby the venue. He warned of strict action if party cadre violate the diktat.

