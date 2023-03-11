Milk traders protest in Madurai against Aavin. What's happening?

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association and the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association have announced a milk strike, demanding an incentive of Rs 7 per liter on the purchase price of milk in Madurai.

With protests intensifying, the general manager of Madurai Aavin had warned that the milk should be supplied to regularly so that consumers are not affected and warned of strict action.

However, as private companies are paying Rs. 42 per liter of milk, producers have stopped milk supply, putting consumers to distress.

An average of 1,36,000 liters of milk are procured from 18,000 milk producers in Madurai district. Also, milk is procured through other unions, and an average of 1.86L litres of milk are sold per day in the district.