IAS officers in TN give one day salary to "Namma School" scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu IAS Officers Association contributes their one-day salary from March towards the 'Namma School' scheme.
'Namma School' is a scheme with the objective of improving the infrastructure facilities in the government schools across the State.
The scheme was launched in December 2022 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The initiative aims at raising the standard of Government schools in the State through collaboration with individuals, corporates, alumni of government schools and local communities.
Earlier, the Chief Minister had appealed to philanthropists to contribute to the development of the government schools.
