Stalin launches 'Namma School Foundation' scheme in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the “Namma School Foundation” project aimed at developing the government schools in the state with private participation. Stalin said that the state government was making efforts to make Tamil Nadu the number one state in providing quality education to school students.

Speaking at the launch of the project in the city, Stalin said, “The job of school education department is very important now. Tamil Nadu ranks number two in the country in terms of offering quality of education. School education department is doing its job very well to take the state to number one position.”

Stating that Namma School Foundation (Namma Oor Palli) (https://nammaschool.tnschools.gov.in/) has been launched with the noble intention of people giving back to their alma mater, he said, “Government cannot do everything. People should also participate. People who benefitted should express their gratitude. Namma Oor Palli is a gateway for that.”

Describing education is an “asset that cannot be stolen by anyone”, the CM said, “We are creating the intellectual asset. Namma Oor Palli scheme is an extension of the same. Government schools are not just government’s assets, but assets of the people. We constituted the school management committees keeping that in mind.” Pointing out that as many as 37,558 such committees have been reconstituted and the committee of parents, teachers, students, alumni, panchayats and people have come forward to provide whatever was required for their schools, Stalin said, “Government cannot fulfil the intentions on its own. All your cooperation and support is needed for that. Tamil Nadu government is interested in partnering with you now and forever to support Tamil Nadu children. Namma oor palli lays the foundation for bringing local students, alumni, industrial sector and expatriate Tamils living across the world.”

Assuring that every rupee contributed to the foundation would be spent on the growth of the state schools, teachers and children with care and greater transparency, he appealed to the Tamils living world over to renew their sentimental relationship with their alma mater through the virtual pavilion created by the government.

“No matter which part of the world you live in your roots with the schools must be strengthened in Tamil Nadu. We have a good opportunity through the namma ooru palli to give back to our schools. Our children will grow and develop our villages and schools, ” Stalin added. Industrialist Venu Srinivasan has been appointed head of the foundation, while grand master Vishwanathan Anand would be its ambassador. Exuding confidence that people would voluntarily contribute to the foundation, Stalin announced his contribution of Rs 5 lakh from his personal fund for the foundation as a first contributor.

Earlier, the chief minister renamed the DPI complex of the state school education department as “Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan Education Complex” and unveiled the memorial arch commemorating the centenary of the former finance minister cum DMK general secretary.