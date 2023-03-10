TamilNadu

Assembly has right to enact Online Rummy Prohibition Act: Appavu

Further adding that online rummy was not a skill game but a 'kill game', Appavu said: "There is some pressure on him not to approve the resolution passed unanimously in the Assembly."
CHENNAI: A day after Ravi returned the TN Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill stating that it lacked legislative competence, Speaker Appavu asserted that The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has the power to enact the Online Rummy Prohibition Act.

"I don't know what law the Governor is using to say that the assembly has no power to ban online rummy. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has the power to enact the Online Rummy Prohibition Act. I think he should have used the right words," he said.

Vaiko condemns Governor on 'returning' bill banning online rummy

Meanwhile, in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, the State government decided to pass again a Bill and send it to Governor R N Ravi once more for his assent.

The TN Assembly would meet on March 20 for Budget presentation and the duration of the session would be decided later.

