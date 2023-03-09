'Publish Guv's response to bill against online rummy in public domain'

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government publish the communication from Governor R N Ravi along with his clarification for returning the bill, which was passed by the State Assembly to ban online gambling, the public domain.

It would make clear on what ground the Governor returned the bill.

The State government should give appropriate response to the queries raised by the Governor and send it back for his nod, said Annamalai in Chennai Airport.

The Governor returned the bill, stating that the State Assembly has no competence to legislate against online gambling.

"Tamil Nadu BJP is against online gambling. The party will support the efforts to bring an act against it, " he said and added that the State Assembly should pass a foolproof bill to get the assent from the Governor.

Annamalai defended the Governor's meeting with the representative of E-gambling and said it was unacceptable to say the Governor would favour a certain E-Gaming firm for simply meeting the representatives from the industry.

The people of the state would not agree to it.

"Levelling charges against the Governor is unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu politics and the MLAs should refrain from making such charges, " he added.