Guv sends back Bill to ban online rummy, seeks clarification

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday sent back the Bill to ban online gambling which was unanimously passed by the Assembly. The bill was sent to Governor R N Ravi to seek his assent last year.

It is to be noted that the Bill has been staying on Guv Ravi’s table for the last 4 months and 11 days.

The Governor, earlier in November, had written to the State Legal Affairs Department seeking clarification on some sections on the Bill to ban online rummy and to regulate online gaming.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had also earlier met Ravi and urged him to give assent for pending Bills passed by the State Assembly.