BJP leaders’ exodus continues, 3 more join AIADMK

A group of four BJP functionaries in Kovilpatti had burned the image of Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to register their protest over the developments.

Former minister and AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar slammed the BJP functionaries for burning the image of EPS and said everyone, including BJP leader Annamalai, should have political maturity to accept when their party functionaries take a decision to join another party according to their wish.

He also demanded the BJP leadership to remove the four party cadres, who burned the image of EPS, from the party. “AIADMK is not a mirror, it's an ocean. And stone thrown in the ocean can only disappear,” said Jayakumar and alluded that BJP cadres and leaders ' criticisms are like stones thrown in the ocean.