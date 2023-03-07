Will boldly take any decision to develop party, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday said that he would boldly take any decision to develop the party and his only aim is to bring BJP's rule in Tamil Nadu.
"Only if someone leaves the party, we can give responsibility to the newcomers so that new leaders will emerge," he told reporters in Madurai.
"Now, the situation is that those parties will grow only if they take people from BJP. This shows the growth of the party. People with principles will stay in the party," he added.
The development comes days after the BJP's then state IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar and state secretary of the BJP's IT wing Dilip Kannan quit the party and joined the AIADMK, after blaming Annamalai.
Taking a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said that DMK is only creating problems and the saffron party is trying solve them.
Earlier in the day, the BJP leader tweeted: "The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, a terrorist organisation, has claimed responsibility for the Coimbatore Suicide Bombing incident. Hope @arivalayam party members wake up at least now and give up their “Cylinder Blast” theory."
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android