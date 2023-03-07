Will boldly take any decision to develop party, says Annamalai

"Only if someone leaves the party, we can give responsibility to the newcomers so that new leaders will emerge," he told reporters in Madurai.

"Now, the situation is that those parties will grow only if they take people from BJP. This shows the growth of the party. People with principles will stay in the party," he added.

The development comes days after the BJP's then state IT wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar and state secretary of the BJP's IT wing Dilip Kannan quit the party and joined the AIADMK, after blaming Annamalai.

Taking a dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said that DMK is only creating problems and the saffron party is trying solve them.