CTR Nirmal Kumar quits BJP, joins AIADMK

It was a major setback for the state unit of the Saffron Party. It further lent credibility to the claims of the sources in the party that it was the outcome of the year-old cold war  between state party chief K Annamalai and Nirmal Kumar.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: State president of  IT and social media of  BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday quit the party and joined the AIADMK. He joined the prime opposition party in the presence of the party’s interim general secretary and leader of the opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Nirmal Kumar took to social media to announce his decision. "I travelled with the party for the last one and a half years, despite facing a lot of problems and embarrassments. Despite working honestly and dedicatedly, only anguish remains! " He said, quipping the message with "goodbye". He also attached a one-page letter to his supporters to explain why he took the decision.

He resigned from all his party posting and responsibilities.

