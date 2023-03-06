AIADMK office-bearers plan for meeting to call for Gen Secy election?

CHENNAI: It was earlier announced that the AIADMK district secretaries meeting will be held on March 9 under the chairmanship of the party's interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in the wake of the SC verdict on the AIADMK general council and the Erode East by-poll. However, according to fresh reports, a consultation meeting with the party's office bearers is to be held on March 10.

According to the sources, the announcement for the election for the AIADMK General Secretary will be made after consultations with the party's district secretaries and office bearers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami is planning to undertake a district-wise tour as soon as the announcement is made. He is also set to be elected unopposed as the general secretary of the party, the report added.

The report also stated that after the election, EPS will be approved by the general council (GC) as the party's general secretary.